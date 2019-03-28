Ramesh Ponnuru’s “War on opioid abuse is striking the wrong target” highlights patients’ suffering and is a wake-up call to physicians who administer pain treatment to people coping with chronic and debilitating diagnoses. Ponnuru cites statistics from the Centers for Disease Control that illicit drugs, not prescription medications, cause most opioid deaths.

Only one in 10 chronic pain patients are at risk for addiction, according to Dr. Daniel Carr, president of the American Academy of Pain Medicine.

Why should 90 percent of pain patients be denied pain relief? The answer lies in treatment and assessment for those at risk to provide substance abuse intervention.

Do you have something to say? Share your opinion by sending a Letter to the Editor. Email Share your opinion by sending a Letter to the Editor. Email letters@seattletimes.com and please include your full name, address and telephone number for verification only. Letters are limited to 200 words

After spending 25 years as a medical social worker, I’ve seen the damage untreated pain causes. Let’s not deny those in chronic pain the help they need so they can lead more productive lives. Nor should we demonize patients who are responsible consumers using valid prescriptions that help them be active members of society.

We cannot continue to presume that all patients using prescribed pain medications are destined for addiction. The statistics simply do not show this to be the case.

Let’s alleviate human suffering. Isn’t that what the Hippocratic oath is about?

Stephanie Weil, Bellevue