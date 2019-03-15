Re: “National debt hits new milestone: $22 trillion”:

As a young man I was attracted to the Republican Party’s continuing concern for the mounting national debt. It proposed means to control and reduce this debt, which I thought was in the best interest of our nation.

Now this is apparently no longer its mission, as it enables increasing the debt, which USDebtClock.org shows increasing $1 million dollars about every 30 seconds, with laws such as the income tax laws.

Ronald A. Campbell, Redmond