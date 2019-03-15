Re: “National debt hits new milestone: $22 trillion”:
As a young man I was attracted to the Republican Party’s continuing concern for the mounting national debt. It proposed means to control and reduce this debt, which I thought was in the best interest of our nation.
Now this is apparently no longer its mission, as it enables increasing the debt, which USDebtClock.org shows increasing $1 million dollars about every 30 seconds, with laws such as the income tax laws.
Ronald A. Campbell, Redmond
Most Read Opinion Stories
- Bikes helped make the ‘Seattle Squeeze’ bearable — imagine a connected network | Op-Ed
- Washington, join Hawaii and set a 100 percent clean-energy goal | Op-Ed
- No to upzoning: Railroading neighborhoods is not the way | Op-Ed / Con MHA
- Why not you? Young minds can dream big beyond sports | Op-Ed
- Climate proposals need better cost analysis | Editorial
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.