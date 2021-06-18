The first half of any new name for Washington state would have to be a short word that starts with the letters “WA,” so we don’t have to change our U.S. postal abbreviation.

The second half could be the word “Skookum,” as it is Chinook jargon that has multiple meanings, including powerful or strong.

As for making Washington, D.C. a state; just make it part of Maryland for national elections. D.C. doesn’t need two extra U.S. senators beholden to whatever group thinks they are the wisdom of the land. There is enough senatorial power concentrated on the East Coast already.

Patrick McMonagle, Seattle