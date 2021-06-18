Bill Dietrich hits the nail on the head with his commentary on changing the name of Washington state.

I am not fond of naming a place for someone that has no real connection to the place. King County did it in 1986 when it renamed the county in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Yes, the Rev. King visited once, but he didn’t really shape what King County is. George Washington had even less influence on what Washington state is today. The name “Cascade” would fit beautifully for this state.

I am not in favor of changing the name, but if it does happen, the people should decide. Don’t let our congressional representatives screw it up. They would likely pick some goofed-up Native American name. European settlers founded the state and local governments, and today are majority residents of the land, so it should be a name that comes from European heritage and language.

And if our state name were to change, our politicians better get a federal grant to pay for it.

Speaking of congressional screw-ups, making Washington, D.C., a state is dumb. It would give a lot of congressional power to an area of just 68 square miles. If the people of D.C. want representation, then return the land to Virginia and Maryland.

Eric Nelson, Bothell