I help Washington State Department of Corrections offenders with rehabilitation. My goal is to reduce recidivism.

The DOC needs to move away from punitive rehabilitation and toward a more effective solution by applying individual psychological rehabilitation. Personnel need effective training and accountability.

The DOC is wasting taxpayer money. It is far less costly to keep people out of prison than to keep returning them to prison

Not all offenders can be rehabilitated, but most can. Washington deserves to have more productive and rehabilitated taxpaying citizens. Time to set the example and not follow it.

Joel Wilborn, Spokane