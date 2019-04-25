Excellent update on the importance of funding the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria [ “Malaria battle reaches a critical crossroads” editorial, April 23].
Each of us can do our part by calling or writing those who represent us in Congress and thank them for past support of the Global Fund and ask them to continue to budget America’s important pledge this October.
Willie Dickerson, Snohomish
