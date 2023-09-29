Re: “I don’t want CPR; will anyone listen?” [Sept. 23, Opinion]:

Dr. Jim deMaine is correct that we need a registry for DNRs that can be accessed quickly in an emergency.

My mother had a DNR. She was 80 and doing chemotherapy for endometrial cancer, which caused a deep vein thrombosis in her leg resulting in a massive stroke. She was gone, but paramedics brought her to her local hospital where, against her DNR and her wishes, they worked on her and eventually brought her back.

Despite being in the hospital where she had volunteered for over 25 years and her paperwork being on file, and my poor father screaming at them to let her go, that she had suffered enough, she was revived against her will. She suffered life-altering effects from the stroke, lost her ability to speak and move her right side. For two months until she passed away, she suffered and endured such indignities, that would never have happened had the DNR been accessible and honored.

I applaud Dr. deMaine’s efforts to bring this issue to light. Those of us with DNRs deserve to know they will be honored for peace of mind as we age. My mother deserved better.

Mary D. Lustofin, Kent