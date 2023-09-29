Re: “I don’t want CPR; will anyone listen?” [Sept. 23, Opinion]:

Thanks for the pertinent “My Take” by Jim deMaine. Let me add a footnote: I have taken all the wise advice offered by deMaine, but just to be extra-sure I have a “Do Not Resuscitate’’ message tattooed on my chest just over my heart. The tattoo artist said, “Why not just ‘DNR’? That’s what nurses get, and it’s cheaper.’’ But I wanted to make sure there would be no question whatever about my intent: Spell it all out, please!

However, shortly after getting the tattoo I entered a health club Jacuzzi. A woman who was already there said, “Do you really think that anyone is going to pay attention to that? I’m taking Emergency Medical Response training. It’s all about saving lives, not letting anyone die.’’

I am 84, and I hope her comment was just bravado by a young trainee who wanted to make an impression. I paid $75 for that tattoo. And it hurt. I cherish my perhaps naive hope that any and all health responders will take heed.

Joe Adcock, Seattle