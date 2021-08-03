Re: “Legislative Democrats’ attempt at police reform puts communities at risk” [Aug. 1, Opinion]:

I read state Sen. Perry Dozier’s “Special to the Times” piece regarding police reforms with some interest, but his tone reminded me of the column by Ohio freelance writer Gary Abernathy pleading with us to just listen to Trump voters [“Stop insulting Trump voters and their concerns — talk to them” [July 25, Opinion].

Sen. Dozier provided limited specifics on the various legislation referenced but was more than certain as to the probable outcome — none positive and all due entirely to apparently uninformed Democrats.

As he states, “Washington deserves better.” I might agree, but how about making a cogent argument and dismissing with the political put-downs found in his last sentence? Listening is a two-way street, Senator.

Steve Sutherland, Bellevue