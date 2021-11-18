I am not a Republican, nor am I any longer calling myself a Democrat. In multiple publications and on the internet, I have read claims that blue states (Democratic-leaning) have more educated people, and red states (Republican-leaning) have more uneducated people. Educated seems to mean those with college or university degrees.

These statements ridicule Republicans, and marginalize and ridicule those without a college degree and put forth that only educated people should govern and make the decisions and rules. This way of thinking is arrogant, demeaning and wrong for America.

What I want to point out is that smarts, intelligence, common sense, wisdom and educated are five different things. Educated does not automatically equate to smart or intelligent or a person having wisdom. I have a college degree, but I do not think I am smarter or above those who do not have a college degree. I see the smarts, intelligence, honor and work ethic in those working in the trades, shop owners and workers, transportation workers, farmers, ranchers, etc.

Their opinions, wants and needs do matter. Also, most jobs do not require a college degree but are honest, fulfilling and good jobs.

Gayle Olcott, Arlington