Re: “What’s up with white women? Seattle authors wrote a book about that” [Feb. 7, Local News]:

I was saddened to read that Naomi Ishisaka receives extreme negative feedback when she writes about race. This is one of the major social issues of our times, and we should be ever grateful that she openly shares her perspective as an Asian American woman. We would all do well to try to understand better.

As a white woman in my 60s, when I first heard of “White Fragility,” I thought it might be interesting, but I thought perhaps I did not need to read the book, since I felt I was not racist. When I did read it, I found it a complete revelation, that there was much more depth and nuance I needed to understand, and that it was talking directly to me. I imagine “What’s Up With White Women” also has great insights.

We need to lay down our defenses, open up our minds, and learn and become comfortable discussing race. Our future will be better for it.

Gael Kurath, Seattle