Re: “Seattle’s approach to district voting is undemocratic”:

Sam Sperry makes a very good point that being able to vote only for the council member for our own district plus two at large members restricts our representation. Unfortunately, it seems that some elected representatives only listen to those who can vote for them or who give money to their campaigns.

Many of the problems in our city transcend the district lines and could better be addressed by council members elected to serve the whole city.

Mary Beth Gemperle, Seattle