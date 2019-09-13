In response to Sam Sperry’s My Take, “Seattle’s approach to district voting is undemocratic,” I say, do the math! Sperry claims that election by district “cheats the voters” and “is not healthy democracy.” To the contrary, the average citizen has more clout.

Under the current district system, each member will be getting about one-seventh as many constituent calls as they would under an at-large system. Therefore, a constituent’s call will have seven times the impact but affect only one of seven district members.

Sperry’s District 3 member votes on matters affecting all of Seattle. If he calls his member urging action on these “other district” matters, his will be one of an even smaller number of constituent calls about those issues, and thus be even more influential.

A practical, democratic consideration is to not unduly tax the time and effort of the average voter. Sorting out the candidates in their own local district is a more reasonable expectation of engaged citizens than to multiply that task sevenfold.

Michael Bancroft, Seattle