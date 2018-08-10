I was appalled to read that a white supremacist murder suspect in Okanogan County cannot be tried because crucial information from a victim’s cellphone was destroyed by malware, likely from Russian hackers. Bumbling by a county detective and prosecutor also was to blame.

I hope that anyone who believes Russian interference in our country is “fake news,” or that it doesn’t really matter except to people in the “other Washington,” has read this news report. It can’t get much closer to home than having a white supremacist murder suspect — accused of running over an unarmed woman with his truck — running free in their midst.

Judy Ronningen, Bellevue