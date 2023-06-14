Re: “These academics studied falsehoods spread by Trump. Now the GOP wants answers” [June 8, Nation and World]:

Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan has gone in a crooked circle. He claims to defend the First Amendment right of free speech, yet he is essentially denying the free speech of academics researching the existence and application of mis- and disinformation. In fact, I would go so far as to say that Jordan’s default is as a defender of lies, propaganda, disinformation and fraud, the very kind of “free speech” he claims to despise. He just doesn’t seem to know the meaning of key concepts, like censorship, factual information or free speech itself.

One would hope that an honorable representative in the U.S. Congress would be less confused and combative. He should be more supportive of the honest efforts of researchers studying the harmful and corrupting influence of disinformation and how to counter it, for the betterment of the country.

Timothy Walsh, Seattle