I truly appreciate Leonard Pitts’ column “Conservatives are about to lose the 21st century” [March 14, Opinion, March], which, among other things, decries new anti-LGBTQ legislation that is rearing its ugly head in more than two dozen states.

It stuns me that anyone is still ignorant and/or heartless enough to deny anyone’s full human rights, no matter what that person’s age, gender, orientation or choice of breakfast food.

I include the latter not to make light of this situation but to show how insane I believe it is to discriminate for any reason. Don’t people realize that this kind of legislation leads to untold suffering and sometimes even death for those who are discriminated against?

My one small but important objection in reading Pitts’ excellent column comes at the end, when he says that there is nothing for LGBTQ kids and their allies to do other than “put their heads down” and work for change.

Instead, I would encourage those of us who are LGBTQ and our allies to hold our heads up high and work for change, knowing, as Pitts so rightly says, that we will win in the end.

Cat Saunders, Seattle