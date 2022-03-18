I was recently told “Happy Working Mothers’ Day” — a statement I appreciate. But I can’t help to consider the crippling child-care costs I endure just to work, and for mothers who work inside of the home, how little support they often get (especially true for single mothers).

Black History Month, Women’s History Month and the upcoming Pride Month — all are starting to seem like exhausting platitudes about the promises of the American Dream with no payoff. Don’t get me wrong. It’s essential for our society to have awareness of the oppression that people of color (especially Black people), womxn (especially womxn of color) and people who identify as LGBTQIA2S+ have endured, resisted and rebelled against. But who wants to celebrate these months knowing there are ongoing, incredulous attacks on people who are not male identifying, not white, not cisgender, nor heterosexual?

Frightening legislation banning discussions of race, banning gender-affirming care and banning womxn from making medical decisions about their own bodies are sweeping our country today — in 2022. This new, antagonistic legislation ratified in many states swings political pendulums into darkness, erases societal progress enacted during my lifetime and is simply not conducive to celebration.

Erin Laird, Edmonds