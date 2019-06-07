Re: “Defending our freedoms means more than militarization”:

Aaron Kaatz rightly stresses the limits of military force and the importance of brave individuals and organizations “who, day in and day out, every month of every year, fight for freedom by challenging unjust laws and creeping tyranny in the halls of legislatures and the halls of justice.”

Diplomacy and development aid are at least as important in addressing external threats as military force. Yet they receive far less funding and are threatened by big budget cuts.

We need to support and fund methods for taking on the underlying causes of conflict and injustice — like poverty, inequality and oppression — both at home and abroad.

Glen Gersmehl, Shoreline