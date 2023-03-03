Re: “Why The Seattle Times is dropping ‘Dilbert’ ” [Feb. 26, Inside The Times]:

Thank you for deciding to drop the “Dilbert” comic strip. As a white gay man who works in an office, I enjoyed Scott Adams’ take on office culture while cringing at his sometimes-bigoted stereotyping.

I once criticized his portrayal of gay men as promiscuous. (The only self-identified gay character he apparently ever had tells his co-worker, as the punchline, “I’m dating a rugby team.”) He justified that portrayal and wrote, “being the subject of humor in the comics is a sign that you’ve gained equal respect. Other minorities should be so lucky.” I’m sure the Black minority in this country is not considering itself “lucky” for Adams’ attention. And he’s wrong that it’s “a sign that you’ve gained equal respect.” It just shows you’re a punching bag for the comic.

I’m ashamed and embarrassed for Adams’ comments about our fellow humans who are Black. I wish I could apologize to our Black community for the hurt he’s caused. Getting dropped lets Adams now portray himself as the victim. But if he wants “to get the hell away from Black people” as he said, he can catch the next flight to Mars. We don’t want his hateful commentary.

Ken Molsberry, Seattle