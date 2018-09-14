Re: “Comedian Norm Macdonald crosses another line in crass #MeToo apology” [Sept. 13, A8]:
What disturbs me most is Macdonald saying, “You’d have to have Down syndrome” not to feel sorry for the victims of sexual abuse. Comparing people who are thoughtless to people with Down syndrome or other cognitive disabilities is very insulting.
I cringe when President Donald Trump uses terms such as “retarded” or “low IQ” to insult people.
From my observation, people with average or high IQs are remarkably capable of saying stupid things.
Leslie Jordan, Belfair
