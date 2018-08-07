It is with abject horror that I have read reliable reports of abuse in immigrant detention centers, and it is this horror that has given me the courage to say something. Because certainly, something, anything, is better than the complicit act of silence.

I’ve been on the receiving end of abuse as a child, and every story of abuse makes me sick. Yet after the initial outcry against the separation of children from parents, the silence from our elected representatives is vast. The message from our elected representatives is the usual partisan bickering more concerned with a Supreme Court nomination and midterm elections.

When will our elected representatives put negative partisanship aside and act on the morals they like to say they have? When will our elected representatives be true to the citizens they serve? When will they have the courage to stand up to the president, who is not in service to the citizens but only to himself?

Michelle Percopo, Monroe