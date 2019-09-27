Re: “Beyond the border: Life after deportation”:

I was amazed and saddened by the online comments on the story “Life After Deportation.” Perhaps it was because I had just returned home from church, where treating people with dignity, no matter what, was the homily.

Too many people living in this area seem to have zero compassion for others these days. Ready-made answers like “he broke the law, tough luck” can be applied to any of us. Are we all so smug in thinking we cannot be touched by the law to our grave detriment?

The family in the profile has a home in Kirkland. They pay taxes. They were an asset to their community. I see native-born Americans who should be deported since they just suck the life out of a community. But they happen, by accident, to be born here, so we get to support them.

Stephen Healy, Covington