Re: “More lawsuits filed over state’s plans for timber”:

Per its website, the Washington Department of Natural Resources‘ mission is to “manage, sustain, and protect the health and productivity of Washington’s lands and waters to meet the needs of present and future generations.” I can support that.

It is definitely not to prop up ill-conceived rural tax bases with short-term decisions to maximize revenues. That would be in direct violation of the mission statement.

The Washington Legislature must step up to finance cities and counties in an accountable way that actually meets the needs of “future generations.”

Larry Franks, Issaquah, B.S. Fisheries (Salmonid Culture), University of Washington, 1979