Re: “Shelter’s final night of peace”:

Another respected homeless shelter in Seattle has been lost. The 25-bed Peace for the Streets by Kids from the Streets, known as PSKS, will now fall into the hands of a developer. The shelter’s bid for the property was $100,000 less than the winning bid.

Couldn’t the city create an ordinance or offer public money to sustain such a needed space? Apparently, the city continues to support density. It also ignores form over function, which litters the city with ugly boxlike condos. The homeless, as a result, are getting squeezed out of needed space such as PSKS.

Are developer’s needs more important than the homeless plague in Seattle?

We need to look at empathy over density.

Jim Thompson, Seattle