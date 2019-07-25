House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and many of her Democratic colleagues (including my representative, Suzan DelBene) are failing in their duty to initiate an impeachment inquiry. Doing so is the only way to focus and empower the many House committee investigations into President Donald Trump’s long list of unethical, corrupt and self-serving actions.

It’s a losing, and morally untenable, strategy to first rely on the Robert Mueller hearings to educate the public and now to wait once again while hoping for positive court rulings to further strengthen their hand. The House Democrats are implicitly agreeing with Trump and his supporters who claim there isn’t already enough damning evidence to justify launching an impeachment inquiry. If Trump isn’t the poster child for impeachable offenses, we may as well strike that Congressional power from the Constitution.

Pelosi, DelBene and their overly cautious peers are setting a terrible precedent by continually pushing off the impeachment decision, giving every indication that they care more about public opinion and their party’s political prospects than their Constitutional obligations. Only by unifying their scattered investigations and court cases under the impeachment inquiry label will Democrats succeed in capturing the attention of the many disengaged citizens.

Dwight Davis, Kirkland