Re: “Trump, lawmakers trade fire in escalating war of words”:

In responding to President Donald Trump’s truly un-American idea that people who don’t agree with him should leave the country, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made this statement: “I want to tell children across this country … that no matter what the president says, this country belongs to you, and it belongs to everyone.”

No, this country does not belong to everyone. It belongs to its citizens. And given how our president has been tearing the country apart, our next presidential election should be a setup for the Democratic Party to win. But unless it wakes up and creates some kind of sensible policy regarding illegal immigration, the next election may instead be getting set up for a Democratic loss.

I am convinced that illegal immigration is a gut issue for many Americans who understand that criticizing the unsavory conditions that illegal immigrants are often exposed to is not a substitute for an actual policy on illegal immigration. The Democratic Party needs to get real about this issue!

Ted Yellman, Bellevue