I agree 100% with David Brooks [“Moderates and progressives, unite!,” Sept. 27, Opinion]. I’m reminded of the quote from Will Rogers: “I’m not a member of any organized political party — I’m a Democrat.”

Get it together, Democrats! This is your best, and maybe last, chance to improve our country massively, but you have to work together. The best is the enemy of good enough.

Carol Hill, Bellevue