Re: “2020 race shifts toward realists” and “5 lessons from the U.K. election” [Dec. 22, Opinion]:

I have now seen more than enough articles and letters using threatening tones to tell us that Democrats must not nominate someone who is too far left, or Trump will win again. Hillary Clinton was a centrist candidate, and how did she do? If the Democratic National Committee had allowed Bernie Sanders, a true leftist, a fair shot, I think he would now be planning to run for his second term.

We are supposed to accept that only Republicans are allowed to nominate someone with whose policies they agree. I reject that. Vote for whomever you want, but don’t harangue me about how I am allowed to vote.

Blaine R. Hammond, Seattle