U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, who will have served nearly 30 years in the Senate in 2022, wants us to elect her to another six-year term. She talks about how she “fights” for progressive legislation. I have voted for her and donated to her campaign in the past.

That said, Murray is part of Senate Democratic leadership that is losing the fight and voter support. Why? The filibuster. It needs to end. When 54 senators (including some Republicans) voting on May 28 in favor of establishing a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection are defeated by only 35 Senators voting against the measure, we have a problem with minority rule.

With all due respect and recognition that it’s not fair to put this all on her shoulders, let Sen. Murray earn six more years by proving that she can bring her caucus together to end the filibuster. It’s an artifact of a bygone era that is not currently resulting in any kind of bipartisan cooperation. It’s only enabling obstruction by the minority and preventing the passage of legislation that is broadly supported by ordinary Americans.

Protecting some archaic rule instead of voters is a losing proposition. We deserve better.

Sue Whitcomb, Bothell