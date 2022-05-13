By
The Seattle Times

Thanks for the May 8 Opinion section that epitomizes what the president said about good journalism [“President Biden on the free press: ‘The truth matters’ ”]; to my U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene for fighting for the child tax credit, leading the New Democrat Coalition and working for compromise [“With midterms looming Democrats must act fast”]; and to Leonard Pitts Jr. [“Liberal, woke, whatever — just fight for your beliefs”].

This means voting, and beyond. Our voices are the lifeline our democracy needs. Let’s be inspired by the president’s optimism and use our voices to move America forward.

Willie Dickerson, Snohomish

