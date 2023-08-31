Concerning the many indictments against former President Donald Trump and others connected to him:

As Trump supporters comment and threaten what will happen as these cases continue, mentioning civil war and all, I say to them that there are many people, a majority I would say, who are ready to support and defend this country, not through violence, but through legal means.

We are not ready to concede democracy to them, and we are not afraid to fight, with the law and with reason. In difficult times, people stand up for what is right, and I truly believe the majority of Americans will be there to do so. Let us show our true colors, those of democracy and decency.

Jan Peterson, Seattle