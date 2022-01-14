Re: “Biden Decries Trump backers’ ‘dagger at throat of democracy’” [Jan. 7, A1]:

President Joe Biden’s speech on Jan. 6 was a powerful call to arms to all who care about our democracy and democratic values. Holding all accountable for the insurrection — from the participants in the attack on the U.S. Capitol to those who planned, financed and facilitated it, including members of Congress, the former president, his attorneys and backers — is essential.

Other countries hold their leaders to the letter of the law. Nicolas Sarkozy in France was convicted of breaking France’s campaign finance laws. Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu has been charged with bribery, fraud and corruption. When laws are broken, it must be applied to the powerful alike.

The call for the passage of the Voting Rights Bill and the Freedom to Vote Act is equally important to the preservation of our democracy. Arcane Senate rules getting in the way of this should be set aside or reformed. Nothing is more important than protecting the right to vote and access to the ballot box.

Ellen Sollod, Seattle