Reading Trudy Rubin’s “A summit for U.S. democracy?” [Dec. 5, Opinion] left me thinking about how we take our democratic way of life in the U.S. for granted in the same way we take our beautiful Earth for granted because that is all we’ve ever known. Yet both are being threatened, the former by autocratic political leaders and the latter by our greed, waste and lack of understanding about how we can’t keep taking from nature without replenishing it.

In “Rep. Jolene Unsoeld left an indelible impression on Washington” [Dec. 5, Opinion], Unsoeld, a founding member of the Coalition for Open Government, is quoted: “There is no substitute for an informed, participatory public. If you try to stay on the sidelines, you’re just deceiving yourself, so you have to find that inner strength to keep going.”

Unsoeld’s quote ties into Rubin’s important warnings and motivates us to do our share in taking action to save our democracy and our life-giving planet.

Annette Peizer, Seattle