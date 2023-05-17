Re: “Pagliacci Pizza plans drone delivery in Seattle area” [May 10, Business]:

The news that Pagliacci Pizza plans to deliver by drone was disturbing. Imagine where that will lead! The Seattle City Council, the Metropolitan King County Council, the state Legislature — whoever — needs to shoot that idea out of the sky, quickly.

Don’t dally until it becomes an established problem to deal with. Even with a few helicopters and small planes, the skies directly above our city are relatively peaceful. Leave that sacred space to the birds, the wind, and the seasonal fog and mist.

Steve Lorton, Seattle