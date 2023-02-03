Re: “Judge slaps sanctions on Seattle for deleting thousands of texts between top officials” [Jan. 20, Local News]:

The fact that U.S. District Judge Thomas Zilly awarded attorneys’ fees to be paid for by the city of Seattle to reimburse plaintiffs cases against various city officials, including former Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best, for not submitting text messages is not true justice.

While I fully agree the plaintiffs deserve the compensation, the city treasury should not be tapped to do so. The officials wantonly disregarded public record laws when they wiped their text messages, as determined by judge Zilly. As such, they should be held personally responsible to pay for the attorney fees rather than the citizens of Seattle.

If officials are not held to account for their malfeasance, and behave as miscreants, what is to prevent them from any future infractions of similar transparency violations?

Mark Flanery, Auburn