We must be on the right side of history and defund the police. We must institute aggressive de-escalation practices and mandatory, 24/7 body cameras. We will not, we cannot, we shall not be policed by terrorists — we are better than that.

The Seattle Police Department has a history of mistreatment. But Washington has a history of progressiveness, reform, smarts. We cannot, we will not, we shall not stand for anything less than excellence. If we can get it in transport and renewables and economic growth, we’ll have it with policing.

Jordan Rosen-Kaplan, Seattle