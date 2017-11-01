Seattle City Council president Bruce Harrell may be legally correct in having the city defend Councilmember Kshama Sawant in a defamation suit.

Morally, it’s a different story. I’m disgusted to think Sawant’s unsupported accusation that the officers committed a “brutal murder” could legally fall within the “course and scope” of her duties.

It seems that we now pay our elected officials — from both ends of the political spectrum — to say and do irresponsible things, then allow them to spin their actions as “duty.”

Phillip Johnson, Seattle