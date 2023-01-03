Re: “On transportation, WA Legislature looks to tackle safety, equity, inflation” [Jan. 2, Local News]:

The idea that enforcing jaywalking prohibitions is disproportionately impacting people of color is absurd on its face.

Before Seattle stopped enforcing bicycle helmet laws, the case was made that low-income riders could not afford helmets. But people do not jaywalk out of economic necessity. Jaywalking is dangerous to both the offending pedestrian and those drivers attempting to avoid them. To stop treating it as a reckless and dangerous offense is irresponsible.

Bob Stevens, Seattle