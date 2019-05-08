Justice can’t exist where laws are applied capriciously, arbitrarily or not at all.

An attorney general of the United States who seems to countenance the interference of a foreign government in our elections, a state senator acting as a paid mouthpiece for a dictatorial regime, state legislators voting against traffic cameras because they want to get away with violations that they routinely commit … And there seems to be a general attitude that if it’s our guy or our cause then whatever indecency or breach of trust is OK because the end justifies the means.

“Establish justice” is one of the main tenets of the Constitution. It is made all the more difficult by having lawmakers who seem to lack impartiality. At least traffic cameras are capable of impartiality. The stewards at Churchill Downs seem to have a better sense of the impartial application of the rules than those enacting and enforcing the laws of our nation and state.

Hearkening back to the days of the of the Red Scare, one has to ask again of our elected and appointed public officials, “Have you no sense of decency?”

Thomas J. Munyon, Marysville