It’s laudable that many banks and other lending institutions are allowing borrowers to skip or delay mortgage and other loan payments without penalty during our current crisis.

What would be extra helpful during this time is if they would suspend (or at least reduce) the interest rates they charge — in some cases outright usury — so that borrowers don’t find themselves mired in an even deeper debt-swamp when society returns to a semblance of normalcy.

C’mon, you CEOs and tycoons, let your inner George Baileys show themselves during these times of peril. You can afford it.

Robert F. Smith, Lake Stevens