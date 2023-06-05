By
Re: “Why WA’s Pramila Jayapal voted against debt limit deal” [May 31, Nation & World Politics]:

The answer is simple — calculated politics over the will of the people whom U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal represents.

Despite President Joe Biden forging a very reasonable compromise, Jayapal chose to put politics over country. She clearly saw that the vote would go through and therefore voted no to throw red meat to the so-called progressive caucus.

For once, I would like to see Jayapal vote for the right thing over her own self interests.

Vidya Shastri, Issaquah

