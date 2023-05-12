Re: “Only Mitch McConnell can save the U.S. from default” [May 7, Opinion]: The author neglects the concerns of everyday Americans, including the value we place on our freedoms —including the freedom to thrive.

Republicans in the U.S. House threaten this freedom by threatening to default on payments due unless we let them take away funding for healthcare, public schools, and more. This plan hurts ordinary Americans. This plan serves only the wealthy few who do not want to pay the taxes they owe.

By acting together, people can make a difference. Anyone whose congressperson supports paying the bills with no defunding can call or email them to say thanks. I called U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal to thank her for her position and also for her strong leadership in this crisis. Anyone whose congressperson supports the plan can contact them to strongly oppose this position.

In this simple but powerful action, we stand up for our freedoms and our families.

Connie Voget, Seattle