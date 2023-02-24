Re: “Death with Dignity: Do not remove safeguards” [Feb. 11, Opinion]:

People with disabilities do not have to be afraid of revisions to the Death with Dignity Law that are before the legislature during the 2023 session.

These revisions allow people to use the law within a shorter time frame, along with other medical care revisions, depending on their personal health issues.

The law is very clear: No one can force another person to use the medication. Each patient must decide on their own and physically be able to take the medicine.

I am a retired, disabled pastor who has been caring for a variety of people over the years. I encourage them to consider the law, as death nears, planning ahead with their doctors and family.

Conversation about “assisted suicide” are inappropriate, for they are out of bounds under this law.

Please tell your readers again: The Death with Dignity law supports personal choice and is not a threat to our disabled citizens.

The Rev. Richard K. Gibson, Lynnwood, Presbyterian Church USA