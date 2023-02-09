Re: “WA’s ‘Death with Dignity’ law failed my wife” [Jan. 13, Opinion]:

Too often life ends not how we hope or want it to. Peter Haley’s account of the death of his wife is one of those situations, and one cannot help but feel for him, his wife and family.

However, removing safeguards from our state’s physician-assisted suicide law is not the answer. As someone living with a disability that is often misunderstood as “terminal,” this topic is personal. Often people with disabilities are pushed aside, treated unequally and devalued. We have made progress, but there is still much to be done to achieve an accessible and inclusive society. Physician-assisted suicide exacerbates the risk to our lives as it puts pressure on those living with a disability to end their life as the challenges of living become greater.

In Canada we see assisted suicide laws gone wrong. People with disabilities and even those who cannot find housing or services to assist them in their daily living are instead offered the opportunity to end their life. Eliminating the requirement of less than six months left to live will only increase current risks.

We can do better. We cannot and should not eliminate minimal necessary safeguards.

Conrad Reynoldson, Seattle, attorney, Washington Civil & Disability Advocate