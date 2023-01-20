Re: “State’s ‘Death with Dignity’ law failed my wife” [Jan. 14, Opinion]:

I am writing to support, and expand on, Peter Haley’s My Take essay regarding the issues with the Washington state Death with Dignity Act.

Haley describes the terror of a loved one being trapped in a slow, inevitable death that robs them of their self. I ask our lawmakers to include dementia to the list of diseases that should be added to the Death with Dignity Act. My wife has young-onset Alzheimer’s in the early stage and has seen what this disease does over time. She has clearly described her wishes in an advanced directive, yet we won’t be able to do anything to limit her suffering as her disease progresses.

Why shouldn’t a person, while still competent, document their wishes and get help, when the time comes, to finish their life with dignity? The alternative is months or years of disorientation and terror.

Peter Fanning, Lynnwood