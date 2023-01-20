I agree that our current laws should be improved to cover the tragic situation described by Peter Haley. But there is another option, available right now, which is rarely mentioned in this context. Voluntarily Stopping Eating and Drinking (VSED) is already a common method of dying among the elderly — e.g., when they lose the desire or ability to swallow and they or their families choose not to take aggressive measures like inserting a feeding tube.

The website of End of Life Washington has detailed information on VSED. Of course, it is much slower than dying by a pill, but that duration has some advantages. It gives ample time to say goodbye to family and friends as well as time to change one’s mind.

My lawyer and I have written VSED into my Health Care Directive as my preferred method of death at a time of my choosing. We all have this option.

Tad Anderson, Seattle