I am definitely against daylight saving time. I was a teacher for 38 years and saw firsthand with my students what changing the clocks caused to their sleep and attention. And now that I am retired, I see them trudging to school in pitch darkness.

I would like to see standard time be all year long. We don’t need brighter evenings. We have daylight until 9 p.m. Some of us seniors now go to bed during daylight.

We would all do better, physically and mentally, staying with standard time.

Jeanne Odea, Seattle

