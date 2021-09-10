I have twice contacted my congressional representatives and received no firm response. We have agreed to end this crazy semiannual time change ritual in favor of permanent daylight saving time. When will we get action? Software providers for everything from computers to cellphones to automobile navigation systems will have to be reprogrammed not to change all our digital clocks, which will take time. Let’s get on with it!
Alan Brockmeier, Mercer Island
