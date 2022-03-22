Re: “Sleep experts say Senate has it wrong: Standard time, not daylight saving, should be permanent” [March 18, Nation & World Politics]:

In 2020, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommended permanent standard time as more beneficial to our health and natural circadian rhythms. The AASM found disruption of circadian rhythms could harm cardiovascular and metabolic function, increasing the risk of heart disease, diabetes and obesity. Despite these concerns, the Senate opted for permanent daylight saving time.

Why did COVID-19 demand we “follow the science,” but this decision asks us to ignore the science? Other than pharmaceutical companies, I fail to see who benefits from this inconsistent reasoning.

Jackie Linehan, Auburn